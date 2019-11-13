Kokomo XC Spidell

The following are the top 10 times for the 2019 Howard County cross country season.

Boys

1. Brayden Curnutt (11) Western (16:46) at Culver Academy

2. Joseph Packard (11) Western (16:54) at Taylor U.

3. Brayden Richmond (11) Eastern (17:01) at Maconaquah

4. Pete Bradshaw (10) Western (17:27) at New Prairie

5. Konner Boley (12) Taylor (17:44) at Caston

6. Caleb Vogl (11) Eastern (17:51) at Mac

7. Taylor Rathbun (10) Western (18:15) at New Prairie

8. Isaiah Kanable (10) NW (18:27) at Mac

9. Zac Cline (11) Western (18:36) at Mac

10. Cade Shock (11) Western (18:38) at New Prairie

Girls

1. Julynne Spidell (10) Kokomo (19:32) at IWU

2. Lauren Longshore (12) NW (20:09) at Culver Academy

3. Olivia Lushin (12) Western (20:45) at Logansport

4. Hannah Lushin (12) Western (21:29) at Culver Academy

5. Ella Kantz (11) Eastern (21:35) at New Prairie

6. Sarah Manuel (11) Western (21:39) at Mac

7. Ella Deck (10) NW (22:02) at NW

8. Alivia Ford (11) Western (22:03) at Mac

9. Victoria Leeder (12) Eastern (22:08) at Mac

10. Kourtney Lechner (9) Western (22:28) at Logan

