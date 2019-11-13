The following are the top 10 times for the 2019 Howard County cross country season.
Boys
1. Brayden Curnutt (11) Western (16:46) at Culver Academy
2. Joseph Packard (11) Western (16:54) at Taylor U.
3. Brayden Richmond (11) Eastern (17:01) at Maconaquah
4. Pete Bradshaw (10) Western (17:27) at New Prairie
5. Konner Boley (12) Taylor (17:44) at Caston
6. Caleb Vogl (11) Eastern (17:51) at Mac
7. Taylor Rathbun (10) Western (18:15) at New Prairie
8. Isaiah Kanable (10) NW (18:27) at Mac
9. Zac Cline (11) Western (18:36) at Mac
10. Cade Shock (11) Western (18:38) at New Prairie
Girls
1. Julynne Spidell (10) Kokomo (19:32) at IWU
2. Lauren Longshore (12) NW (20:09) at Culver Academy
3. Olivia Lushin (12) Western (20:45) at Logansport
4. Hannah Lushin (12) Western (21:29) at Culver Academy
5. Ella Kantz (11) Eastern (21:35) at New Prairie
6. Sarah Manuel (11) Western (21:39) at Mac
7. Ella Deck (10) NW (22:02) at NW
8. Alivia Ford (11) Western (22:03) at Mac
9. Victoria Leeder (12) Eastern (22:08) at Mac
10. Kourtney Lechner (9) Western (22:28) at Logan
