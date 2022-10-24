For the first time since 1988, Maconaquah’s girls cross country team is a state qualifier.
The Braves punched their ticket to the state meet by taking fourth place in the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday. The top six teams in the 20-team field earned spots in the state meet next Saturday at Indiana State University’s Lavern Gibson Championship Course.
In addition, Northwestern runners Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams also are state bound. They advanced by finishing among the top 10 runners on non-advancing teams in the 174-runner field.
Valparaiso posted a score of 108 to win the team title. Morgan Township (129) was second, Warsaw (144) was third, Maconaquah (172) was fourth, Lake Central (178) was fifth and Crown Point (180) was sixth.
Western (301) took 15th place.
Freshman Zoie Laber and junior Abby Jordan led Maconaquah. Laber took 22nd place in 19:51 and Jordan followed in 23rd in 19:54.
Also scoring for the Braves were: freshman Chloe Jordan (52nd, 20:45); sophomore Lucy Loshnowsky (63rd, 20:55); and sophomore Samantha Jones (71st, 21:07). Sophomore Aubrey McClain (143rd, 22:46) also ran for the Braves.
Abby Jordan will be making her third trip to state. She previously advanced as an individual in 2020 and ‘21.
Northwestern’s Moore also is state bound for the third straight year. The Tiger junior took fourth place in 18.47, just nine seconds back of second place. Adams, a Tiger sophomore, took seventh place in 19:12.
“Hannah and Courtney both executed the race plan perfectly. They have done so well all season and both of them deserve their spots at the state championship meet,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “I am excited to see how well those two stack up against the best in the state. It will be great to have Hannah’s experience all week at practice. I am certain she will help Courtney get prepared.”
Western’s scoring runners were: Kendall Depoy (41st, 20:32); Madelyn Shoaff (64th, 20:56); Hattie Harlow (67th, 21:01); Lauren Bradley (88th, 21:28); and Avery Shock (137th, 22:35). Destiny Herr (149th, 23:06) and Joy Marley (156th, 23:26) also ran for the Panthers.
Lewis Cass’ Aftin Griffin (31st, 19:59) and Carroll’s Anna Goodrich was 157th in 23:35 ran as individuals.
In the boys race, Chesterton took the team title with a score of 91. Valparaiso (127) was second, Lake Central (159) was third, West Lafayette (162) was fourth, Warsaw (183) was fifth and LaPorte (187) was sixth. The top six all advance to state.
Maconaquah (425) was 17th in the 20-team field and Cass (475) was 19th.
The Braves’ top five runners were: Isaiah Wittenberg (53rd, 17:38); Kaden Hanson (109th, 18:18); Daylen Schrock (109th, 18:22); Kaden Miller (129th, 18:32); and Isaiah Moore (153rd, 19:02). Also running for Mac were Quinn Richard (174th, 22:02) and Jacob Sayger (175th, 25:14).
Cass’ scoring runners were: Enoch Hines (94th, 18:01); Kale Skiles (122nd, 18:27); Gavin Grifin (124th, 18:29); Felix Palafox (141st, 18:42); and Braxton Armstrong (149th, 18:53). Also running for the Kings were Cole McCloskey (165th, 20:07) and Kaiden Hughes (169th, 20:39).
Northwestern’s Colin Feazel (61st, 17:44) and Western’s Rowan Hale (71st, 17:49) and Aden Yeary (138th, 18:41) ran as individuals.
• Tipton’s Evan Long ran in the Shelbyville Semistate. He finished 40th in 16:24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.