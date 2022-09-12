Tipton’s Evan Long (194) and Northwestern’s Gunnar LaShure (169) are part of a pack in the Maconaquah Invitational’s boys race Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LaShure took 10th place to lead NW to the team title and Long finished fifth.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s Chloe Jordan runs to a ninth-place finish in the Maconaquah Invitational’s girls race on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. She helped the Braves win the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
CROSS COUNTRY: NW boys, Mac girls win titles at Maconaquah Invite
Mac’s Wittenberg wins boys race
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s boys cross country team edged Lewis Cass and Maconaquah, and Maconaquah’s girls team outpaced the field as the Purple Tiger boys and the Brave girls took the championships of the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday.
In the air tight boys meet, Northwestern posted a score of 110 to win by a single point. Cass was second at 111 and Maconaquah third at 114. Pioneer took fourth at 136 and Hamilton Heights rounded out the top five at 137. Western was ninth at 197, Tipton 10th at 200 and Eastern 13th at 347. There were 13 complete teams and one incomplete squad.
Gunnar LaShure paced the Tigers, whose five scoring runners finished within 30 spots of each other. LaShure was 10th in 17:39.4. Colin Feazel followed in 16th (17:56.4), Caleb Champion was 18th (18:14.9), Matthew Mitchell 26th (18:42.2) and Jacob Bumgardner 40th (19:10.1).
“We always say that every jersey matters and [Saturday] showed exactly why,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “Lewis Cass and Maconaquah both had very impressive performances. I am so glad we have teams like them and Pioneer to push us. The whole area has gotten stronger this season and it makes everyone better.
“Gunnar LaShure had another big day with a top-10 finish. The boys ran tough through the heat and especially after a hard week of training. They always want to do better and they push each other every day. I have never gotten to see such a tight-knit team and I think that’s the real reason they have been so successful.”
For Cass, Enoch Hines led the way in ninth (17:33.9), Felix Palafox was 14th (17:52.8), Kale Skiles 27th (18:44.5), Kaden Hughes 28th (18:46.9) and Braxton Armstrong 33rd (18:56).
Maconaquah lead runner Isaiah Wittenberg was the individual champ, taking first in a personal-best 16:36, more than nine seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Daylen Schrock was 17th (17:56.8), Kaden Miller 19th (18:17.7), Kaden Hanson 36th (18:57.8) and Isaiah Moore 41st (19:11).
Rowan Hale led Western in 15th (17:55.3), Camden Raab was 31st (18:54.9), Charles Conkle 43rd (19:11.8), Lincoln McKillip 53rd (19:52.0) and Aden Yeary 55th (20:05.4).
Evan Long led Tipton in fifth place (17:09.6), followed by Noah Walker in 24th (18:36.9), Jaxsen Muncie in 52nd (19:50.7), Eric Grimes in 56th (20:11.8), and Alex Ryker in 63rd (21:19.3).
Eastern’s Obi Greene was 32nd (18:55.9), Kamp Miller 72nd (22:31.6), Jakob Bertoline 78th (23:21.2), Reagan Long 82nd (24:34.2), and Nate King 83rd (24:48.2).
GIRLS MEET
In the girls meet, Maconaquah bunched its runners just 13 spots apart and ran away with the team title with a crisp 49 points. There were 13 complete teams and one incomplete squad.
Western was second with a score of 77, Eastbrook third with 118, Northwestern fourth with 127 and Winamac closed the top five with 146. Cass was eighth with 217, Eastern 12th with 303 and Tipton was incomplete.
Abby Jordan paced Maconaquah in third place (19:25.6), followed by Zoie Laber in seventh (20:44.9), Chloe Jordan in ninth (20:59.1), Lucy Loshnowsky in 14th (21:39) and Samantha Jones in 16th (21:46.6).
“The Maconaquah Lady Braves ran their new home course for the first time,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said, “and they impressed, winning the meet and defeating second-placed Western by 28 points. All five scorers for Maconaquah place in the top 20, earning medals.”
Western was led by Kendall Depoy in eighth (20:53.4), followed by Lauren Bradley in 13th (21:12.1), Hattie Harlow in 15th (21:44.9), Maddy Shoaf in 17th (21:47.5) and Destiny Herr in 24th (22:44.4).
Delta’s Nicki Southerland was the individual winner, finishing in 17:58.1 and crossing the tape almost a minute ahead of her nearest chaser. Southerland was the runner-up at the state championship meet last year.
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore took second place in 18:56.2. Courtney Adams was fourth (19:40.6), Ashlyn Kelly 31st (23:15.6), Katelyn Saul 40th (24:02.1), and Hannah Troyer 50th (24:56.6).
“The girls had a great day,” Perry said. “We had an amazing day last weekend and then our toughest week of training yet. I asked a lot of the team this week and they still brought it on Saturday. The girls know they did well but I don’t think any of them were really satisfied. They have a great attitude and are always looking to grow.”
Aftin Griffin led Cass in sixth place (20:38.3). Kylie Logan was 38th (23:47.7), Kennedy Thorpe 49th (24:55.6), Anna Leigh Hedrick 61st (26:09.2), and Bianca Panmei 63rd (26:44.4).
For Eastern, Ava Kantz was 18th (21:54.8), Lily Greene 57th (25:32.9); Alesia Rummel 65th (26:47.3), Hailey Rose 80th (34:26), and Madison Wyrick 83rd (37:41.6).
Tipton had two runners. Jimena Artimez finished 45th overall (24:31.9) and Lilly Boyer was 73rd (27:14.4).
