XC sectionals are today
Local high school runners converge on Logansport today for the first step in the IHSAA postseason.
Kokomo Tribune-area teams Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Taylor, Western, Carroll, Cass, Maconaquah and Peru join the host Berries as well as Pioneer, and Winamac at the 12-team Logansport Sectional. The boys race kicks off the event at 10:30 p.m., followed by the girls race at 11:15.
The top five teams, and top 10 individuals who are not on advancing teams move on to the regional round.
Last season, Western left no doubt of who set the pace in the boys race, putting up a tiny score of 21 to take the title by more than 80 points. Eastern was second, Carroll third, Northwestern fourth and Peru fifth. The top seven individuals were seniors, with Carroll’s Mason Ray taking eighth as the top non-senior.
On the girls side in 2020, Winamac took first, followed by Maconaquah, Western, Carroll and Cass. The top three runners were underclassmen as Northwestern’s Hannah Moore, then a sophomore, won, followed by Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell and Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan.
Tipton and Tri-Central compete in the Noblesville Sectional, which also runs at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
Soccer sectionals on line today
Five local squads will line up in sectional soccer championships today with three games that feature local squads on the boys side and one on the girls side.
At the Class 3A Logansport Boys Soccer Sectional, Kokomo squares off with No. 18 Harrison at 2 p.m. in the title game. Harrison edged Kokomo in a shootout during the regular season after the teams tied 2-2 in regulation.
The Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional final pits the No. 14 Northwestern boys squad against No. 18 Oak Hill at 2 p.m. The Purple Tigers and Golden Eagles tied 2-2 during the regular season.
The Class A Taylor Sectional final features the Taylor co-ed squad battling for a boys sectional crown against Liberty Christian at 2 p.m. The teams have not played each other this season.
Two Howard County rivals are in action today in the championship game of the Class 2A Maconaquah Girls Soccer Sectional. Four-time defending sectional champ Western squares off with Northwestern at 7 p.m. Western edged NW 2-1 in the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.