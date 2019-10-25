Western’s boys cross country team accomplished a big goal when it qualified for the New Prairie Semistate for the first time since 2014.
The Panthers broke through by finishing fourth in the Culver Academies Regional. The top five teams in the 10-team field made the semistate cut.
The Panthers are hoping for another strong run in Saturday’s semistate.
“While we’re happy to be going back up to New Prairie as a team, we still feel like we have something to prove,” coach Gary Jewell said. “We don’t want to be one of those teams that’s just happy to be here. We need to compete like we belong there every year. What we really want to do is to set ourselves up for next year.
“This team reminds me somewhat of our team from 2007. They were a year away from a run at state.”
Jewell has a senior-less lineup. Four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman compose the Panthers’ top seven.
“We’re still a young team,” Jewell said. “However, our juniors have been running at the varsity level for two to three years. That’s experience that other young teams don’t necessarily have. We need to capitalize on the experience we have.”
Western kicked off the state tournament by winning the Logansport Sectional for the first time since 2013.
The New Prairie Semistate brings together 20 teams, five each from the Crown Point, Culver Academies, Benton Central and Chesterton regionals, along with 10 individuals from each regional.
The top six teams will advance to the State Finals. The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams also will move on.
“Most of the online prognostications have us finishing about 17th so we’d like to improve on that,” Jewell said. “Several of the teams listed ahead of us we’ve beaten at some point this season. It would be a plus to do that again.
“It wouldn’t be that big of a stretch to finish in the top 15, but we would need strong finishes across the board.”
Western junior Brayden Curnutt could contend for one of the individual advancing spots. He is coming off a second-place finish in the regional. He covered the Culver Academies course in 16:46.
“Brayden seems to be on a hot streak since conference,” Jewell said. “I think he has a shot at state, but so do 15 or 20 other guys. It’s going to be all about getting into a pack that’s going to be near and hanging on.
“He still hasn’t ran his best race yet. That’s the plus side of having the extended down time he had this summer while recovering from the stress fracture. But as we saw last spring [when he reached state in track], he’s capable of some big performances when we need it.”
Junior Joseph Packard and sophomore Pete Bradshaw backed Curnutt in the regional with 19th-place and 21st-place runs, respectively. Bradshaw is back at semistate after reaching it as an individual last year.
Eastern’s Brayden Richmond and Caleb Vogl, Carroll’s Alec Smith and Peru’s Alex Legg made the semistate as individuals.
GIRLS RACE
Maconaquah is the lone area team in the semistate’s girls race. Led by Karli Miller and Zoe Seward, the Braves finished fifth in the regional, taking the last advancing spot.
Western’s Hannah Lushin and Olivia Lushin, Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore, Eastern’s Ella Kantz, Cass’ Makenna Leicht and Carroll’s Chloe Goodrich and Isabelle Altic advanced to the semistate as individuals.
In the regional, Goodrich (seventh), Miller (eighth) and Longshore (ninth) had the area’s top finishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.