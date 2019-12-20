The ninth annual Crossroads Classic is Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The men's basketball event brings together Butler, Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue for a doubleheader.
In odd-numbered years, the Hoosiers play the Irish and the Bulldogs face the Boilermakers. In even-numbered years, it's Butler vs. IU and Notre Dame vs. Purdue.
Butler and Indiana own 5-3 records in the event, Notre Dame is 4-4 and Purdue is 2-6.
Saturday's schedule shows Indiana (10-1) vs. Notre Dame (8-3) in the noon opener followed by No. 17-ranked Butler (10-1) vs. Purdue (7-4).
The following are looks at the games.
IU VS. NOTRE DAME
• BOTTOM LINE: Two talented forwards will be on display as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana will go up against John Mooney and Notre Dame. The freshman Jackson-Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Mooney, a senior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.
• SAVVY SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.
• CHARITY STRIPE: IU leads the nation in free throws made per game at 20.7 and free throws attempted at 29.4 per game.
• NEW TEAM: Indiana redshirt junior forward Joey Brunk will become the second player in this event to play for more than one team. He came to IU from Butler after last season. Former Hamilton Heights standout Austin Etherington began his career at IU in 2011 and transferred to Butler in 2014.
• DID YOU KNOW? Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-best rate among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.
PURDUE VS. BUTLER
• SUPER SENIORS: Butler's Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 64 percent of the Bulldogs' points over the last five games.
• KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Baldwin has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Butler field goals over the last five games. Baldwin has accounted for 35 field goals and 18 assists in those games.
• UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Boilermakers are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.
• ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Butler has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.
• DID YOU KNOW? The Butler defense has allowed only 54.5 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the country. The Purdue offense has produced just 67.7 points through 11 games (ranked 211th among Division I teams).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.