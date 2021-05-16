John Curl

NAME: John Curl

SPORT: Baseball

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Curl batted .563 (9 of 16), drove in eight runs and scored six runs in helping the Wildkats win three of four games. He had one of the season's biggest games when he hit for the cycle against Marion. He finished 5 for 5 with two doubles, six RBI and four runs. For the season, he has a team-high 13 extra-base hits and a .380 batting average.

