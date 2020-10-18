• NAME: Brayden Curnutt
• SPORT: Boys cross country
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Curnutt continued his hot streak by winning the Logansport Regional. He covered the course in 16:27.8 for a better than 12-second margin of victory. He is the first Western boy to win a regional meet since Kyle Walsh won the 2003 Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan University. Curnett has won the Hoosier Conference, Logan Sectional and Logan Regional meets in consecutive weeks.
