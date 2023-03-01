In this April 1, 2022, file photo, retiring Indiana Pacers Director of Media Relations David Benner reacts after receiving a gift from the Boston Celtics as Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, left, looks on before a game in Boston. Benner, who spent nearly 30 years as the director of media relations for the Pacers, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after a long illness. He was 67.