• NAME: Tommie Davis
• SPORT: Youth baseball
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Davis led the way as KUBS/UCT squad King's Heating beat Greentown's Ladd Dental 5-0 in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament. At the plate, he crushed a two-run home run. On the mound, he pitched 5 2/3 innings and limited Ladd to five hits. He struck out seven and walked one with four of his strikeouts ending innings. He also fielded his position well with one putout and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.