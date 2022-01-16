• NAME: Aulani Davis
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Davis repeated as the 145-pound champion in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals. Following an opening-round bye, Davis pinned three straight opponents — Wabash’s Paloma Shull in the quarterfinals, New Palestine’s Jasmine Camacho in the semifinals, and Terre Haute North’s Celia Zingaro in the finals. Davis is a three-time state champion. She won the 132 title as a freshman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.