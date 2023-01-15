• NAME: Aulani Davis
• SPORT: Girls wrestling
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Davis dominated the 138-pound weight class in the Girls Wrestling State Finals. The Kat standout pinned Warren Central’s Rakyah Rivers in just 13 seconds in the opening round, pinned Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley in :39 in the quarterfinals, scored a 17-0 tech fall victory over Brebeuf Jesuit’s Maggie Boncosky in the semifinals and pinned Terre Haute South’s Kaylee Miles in :16 in the championship match. Davis was also named the meet’s mental attitude award winner. She is a four-time state champion, having won the 132 title as a freshman and the 145 title as a sophomore and again as a junior.
