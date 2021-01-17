• NAME: Aulani Davis
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Davis dominated the 145-pound weight class in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals. In the opening round, she pinned Crawford County's Sylvia Wright in 2:53. In the semifinal round, she pinned Greenfield-Central's Livia Quigley in :40. And in the championship, she pinned Cloverdale's Jessica Geiger in 4:47. The Wildkat standout is a back-to-back state champion, having won the 132-pound title last year.
