KHS vs Eastbrook wrestling 03.jpg

Kokomo wrestler Aulani Davis, top, defeats Eastbrook’s Abigail Turner in the 132-pound weight class during a match on Jan. 15, 2020.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

• NAME: Aulani Davis

• SPORT: Wrestling

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Sophomore

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Davis dominated the 145-pound weight class in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals. In the opening round, she pinned Crawford County's Sylvia Wright in 2:53. In the semifinal round, she pinned Greenfield-Central's Livia Quigley in :40. And in the championship, she pinned Cloverdale's Jessica Geiger in 4:47. The Wildkat standout is a back-to-back state champion, having won the 132-pound title last year.

.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you