There has been a great deal of discussion this week about whether or not the IndyCar Series should return to Pocono Raceway.
The tricky triangle on Sunday was the scene of a five-car wreck on the opening lap, and following the 2018 crash of Robert Wickens there has been comments pro and con about the open-wheel series returning to the Pennsylvania mountains.
Clearly the wreck Sunday has nothing to do with the configuration of the track. It happened on the back straight while drivers were jockeying for position.
It could be stated that over aggressive driving by more than one driver was the root cause of the incident.
There is no contract between IndyCar and Pocono to return in 2020, but it should remain on the schedule.
It’s no different than any other oval IndyCar or NASCAR competes on. High speeds lead to spectacular crashes. Why is it that fans watch NASCAR races at Talledega? They’re waiting for the “big one.”
The other factor is IndyCar doesn’t need to be dropping oval races. They should be looking to expand that form of racing.
There are already too few oval races on the schedule, only five. It has been reported officials are considering adding a race in 2020 at Richmond International Raceway, but it shouldn’t replace Pocono on the schedule.
I would like to see races at least considered at Chicagoland Speedway and Phoenix and perhaps one more shot at the Milwaukee Mile.
OTHER RACING NEWS
With just two races remaining before NASCAR’s Chase begins for the Cup Series title, it appears seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson won’t make the field.
It will be the first time since the Chase was started 15 years ago Johnson won’t contend for a championship.
Johnson has been in a two-year slump, and the team’s results this year are far below that of his Hendricks Motorsports teammates.
Johnson is currently 18th in the points standings, two below the cut-off line, and trails Daniel Suarez by 26 points.
Clint Bowyer is also below the cut-off line, trailing Suarez by two points.
Johnson’s best hope of making the Chase field is by winning at Darlington in two weeks or Indianapolis. Over the years, he has recorded seven wins at these two tracks.
But his recent performances are not an indication the team is prepared to compete for a victory at either track to lock into the Chase field.
On the other side of the ledger, South Bend native Ryan Newman is currently 15th in points and holds a 14-point lead over Bowyer and 40 points over Johnson.
Newman has become a master of making the Chase fields without the benefit of obtaining the “golden ticket” of a race win.
