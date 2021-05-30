Western vs Peru baseball 02.jpg

Western pitcher Mitchell Dean celebrates after striking out the side in the first inning of the Panthers' 2-1 victory over Peru in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional's opening game. Dean fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Mitchell Dean

SPORT: Baseball

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean pitched a one-hitter to lead co-No. 6-ranked Western past No. 9 Peru 2-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional's opening game. The 6-foot-7 southpaw struck out seven of Peru's first eight batters and finished with 12 strikeouts and no walks. For the season, the Louisville recruit has a 5-1 record and 0.94 ERA with 83 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 52 innings.

