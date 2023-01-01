WHS vs TC BBB 13.jpg

Western's Mitchell Dean puts up a shot over Tri-Central's Layton Henderson (20) and Aren Hoback (44) during an opening-round game in the Clinton Central Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Western defeated TC 71-32. 

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Mitchell Dean

• SPORT: Boys basketball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean recorded three straight double-doubles to lead Western to the title in the 63rd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament. The 6-foot-8 center had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 71-32 victory over Tri-Central in the opening round. He had 24 points and 12 boards in a 55-44 victory over North Judson in the semifinal round. And he had 20 points and 12 boards in a 56-48 victory over Tipton in the final.

