• NAME: Mitchell Dean
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean recorded three straight double-doubles to lead Western to the title in the 63rd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament. The 6-foot-8 center had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 71-32 victory over Tri-Central in the opening round. He had 24 points and 12 boards in a 55-44 victory over North Judson in the semifinal round. And he had 20 points and 12 boards in a 56-48 victory over Tipton in the final.
