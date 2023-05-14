• NAME: Mitchell Dean
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean turned in a dominant performance to help Western pound Lafayette Central Catholic 14-1 in five innings in the Hoosier Conference title game at LCC. The switch-hitting slugger went 4 for 4 with two home runs and two doubles. He drove in eight runs. He also pitched a complete game. The Louisville recruit held the Knights to two hits and struck out nine. The conference title is Western's first since 2014 when it won the Mid-Indiana Conference.
