Baseball WHS vs Lebanon 13.jpg

Western baseball player Mitchell Dean rounds second base in a game against Lebanon on April 8, 2023, at Championship Park.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Mitchell Dean

• SPORT: Baseball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean turned in a dominant performance to help Western pound Lafayette Central Catholic 14-1 in five innings in the Hoosier Conference title game at LCC. The switch-hitting slugger went 4 for 4 with two home runs and two doubles. He drove in eight runs. He also pitched a complete game. The Louisville recruit held the Knights to two hits and struck out nine. The conference title is Western's first since 2014 when it won the Mid-Indiana Conference.

