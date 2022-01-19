Sixteen years was more than enough time for the sports rivalries between Kokomo’s city high schools to include a mutual disliking.
If made into a math equation, Haworth + Kokomo = one intense atmosphere.
Understandably, allegiances remained strong in the summer of 1984 when students of the schools were pooled in order to return to one school for the first time since the completion of the 1967-68 school year.
“It was weird. They were our heated rivals,” said Blake Burgan, a boys basketball player who attended Kokomo’s downtown campus his first three years of high school and was now walking the halls of the building that had been Haworth.
“But it didn’t take long once [the basketball team] got together. No issues whatsoever. Those Haworth guys, I never felt like it was us versus them.”
Athletics helped cultivate a much-needed sense of oneness.
The new-look Wildkats football team got things started with a 7-3 record; in the spring, the baseball and boys golf programs created cause for celebration by winning state championships, the latter beginning a run of three titles in four years.
In between, both boys and girls basketball generated buzz by making it to semistate.
Coach Carl McNulty’s boys advanced to the Lafayette Semistate at Purdue’s Mackey Arena before losing to East Chicago Washington, 69-67, while the girls, coached by Sue Huggler, came up short against Wawasee, 54-47, in the program’s semistate debut.
The boys squad was the second-to-last coached by the legendary McNulty, whose red or blue socks positioned him to be ridiculed by fans of Haworth and/or the county schools each year at sectional.
Kokomo’s all-senior starting lineup consisted of point guard Chris Hines, zone-busting shooting guards Jimbo Rayl and Burgan, 6-2 southpaw center Tim Markus and forward Tyrone Lynch.
Even the primary backups were 12th-graders in Dink Bender, Jay Priest and Jesse Broomfield.
Hines, Rayl, Markus and Priest previously attended Haworth.
The others were Kats through and through, though Rayl was a Huskie solely because of how the school districts were drawn up. When it was announced the schools would be merging, Rayl, son of 1959 Indiana Mr. Basketball Jim Rayl, was ecstatic.
He had one basketball season to wear the red, white and blue, and was going to make the most of it.
“The Haworth people were not happy. Tim Markus, he was a diehard Huskie, and Jay Priest, he was a diehard Huskie,” said Rayl. “Blake and I played in a summer league in Plymouth before our senior year, so we got to know each other.
“It seemed like we all got along together. I think we handled it well, and are still friends to this day.”
The merging of Haworth and Kokomo came in the nick of time as the county schools had been making serious noise to that point. Eastern nearly won the boys sectional in 1979 and 1980, Northwestern cut down the nets inside Memorial Gym in 1981 and again in ‘82 and Western did so in ‘83.
In the single-class era (which ended in 1997), the three-year sectional drought tied the longest in Kats history (1921-23 and 1955-57) for a program that played its first sectional in 1914.
In 1984, the Huskies and Wildkats drew each other in the first round of sectional with Kokomo pulling out an emotional 42-41 thriller. Fittingly, the last three sectional meetings between Kokomo and Haworth were decided by a single point.
Kokomo lived dangerously during the 1985 postseason, downing Western, Taylor and Maconaquah by a total of 13 points during sectional. The following week, the Kats eked out one-point regional victories over Delta and Noblesville at the Anderson Wigwam.
The loss to East Chicago Washington tied a bow on an 18-8 season — one Burgan believes could have reached deeper into the postseason with a break or two. Rayl averaged a shade under 16 points to lead the Kats that season.
Burgan and Markus were right around 15 per game, while Hines led the state in assists.
Nowhere near being one of the tallest Kokomo teams in history, those Wildkats were as skilled as they were well-coached. Victories, not individual accolades, were the ultimate objective.
“He was tough to play for, but, looking back, I wish more coaches were like him,” said Rayl of McNulty. “With him, you had to be concentrating the whole time and work your butt off.”
More than three decades have passed since the Kokomo boys basketball program snapped its 17-year semistate dry spell, one that, ironically, paralleled there being two city high schools.
The memories remain special.
“Jimbo and I were pretty good outside shooters, and Chris Hines, I think he was the key to the team,” said Burgan. “If you were open, he was going to get the ball to you. Markus was strong as an ox, and left-handed, which caused teams problems, and Lynch was athletic and a great rebounder.
“It was just a good team.”
Kokomo would go on to capture six more single-class regionals, the 1997 Kats advancing all the way to the State Finals inside the since-imploded RCA Dome where they lost to eventual state champion Bloomington North, 50-43, in the morning semifinal.
By then, any Kokomo vs. Haworth animosity had long died down.
Chalk up other assist for those ’85 Wildkats.
