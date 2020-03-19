UPLAND – Taylor University senior Mason Degenkolb has been named to the first team of the Academic All-America squad by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
A standout on the Taylor men’s basketball team and former Tipton star, Degenkolb made the five-member first team with a 3.81 GPA. He previously had picked up three straight Academic All-District awards.
Degenkolb, an accounting major, led Taylor with a career-best 18.8 points per game this season and finished his Taylor U career ranked fifth in program history with 1,940 points. He shot a career-best 45.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.