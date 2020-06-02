UPLAND — Taylor University men’s basketball player Mason Degenkolb is the winner of the annual Gates-Howard Award, which recognizes TU’s top senior male student-athlete for excellence in competition, academics and leadership.
The former Tipton Blue Devil standout finished his college career as a three-time All-Crossroads League performer. Degenkolb ranks No. 5 in Taylor history with 1,940 career points. He also ranks among the program’s career leaders in made free throws (398) an free-throw accuracy (85.6%).
In the classroom, Degenkolb posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.81 in accounting. He earned CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-America honors this year.
“Our program recognizes the magnitude of this honor and Mason is a worthy representative of Taylor athletics,” coach Josh Andrews said. “In his four years, Mason grew as a man of Christ, as a teammate and as a player. He gave everything he had and never backed down from a challenge. His competitive fire and exemplary work ethic have left an indelible mark on the program. We are grateful for his investment into the program and proud of this prestigious and deserving accolade.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.