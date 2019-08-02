The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored three runs in the final two innings to break a 3-all tie and top the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-3 Friday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Northwoods League rivals each scored a run in the third, then Fond du Lac took a 3-1 lead with single runs in the fifth and seventh, but Kokomo tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh before Fond du Lac re-took the lead in the eighth.
Brandon Chinea, Logan Jarvis and Brantley Johnson each doubled to lead Kokomo’s offense, which had just five hits but which drew seven walks. Eric Callahan, Jarvis and Michael Cleary drove in Kokomo’s runs.
Jackrabbit reliever Ryan Boyer took the loss, giving up two unearned runs over the seventh and eighth while allowing just two hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Starter Josh Lucas threw 5 innings with two earned runs a walk and five strikeouts. Lucas Folmar followed with an inning of scoreless relief.
The Jackrabbits head out to play at Wisconsin Rapids today to start an eight-game road trip. Kokomo closes the season with two home games on Aug. 10 and 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.