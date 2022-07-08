The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 13-6 Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for a sweep of their two-game series.
The Dock Spiders jumped to a 7-0 lead through five innings. The Jackrabbits rallied to within 7-4 after six innings, but they came no closer as the Dock Spiders piled on insurance runs.
Fond du Lac out-hit Kokomo 12-6. For the Jackrabbits, Kyan Lodice was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and R.J. Ochoa was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Matt Aribal and Connor Throneberry each drew three walks.
Kokomo, which is 0-2 in the Northwoods League’s second half, hosts the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight and Saturday at KMS. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.
