The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 13-6 Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for a sweep of their two-game series.

The Dock Spiders jumped to a 7-0 lead through five innings. The Jackrabbits rallied to within 7-4 after six innings, but they came no closer as the Dock Spiders piled on insurance runs.

Fond du Lac out-hit Kokomo 12-6. For the Jackrabbits, Kyan Lodice was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and R.J. Ochoa was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Matt Aribal and Connor Throneberry each drew three walks.

Kokomo, which is 0-2 in the Northwoods League’s second half, hosts the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight and Saturday at KMS. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.

