• NAME: Zane Downing
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Downing led the way as Class 2A No. 12-ranked Eastern beat Delphi 38-35 in the Comets' Hoosier Heartland Conference opener. The 2019 KT All-Area Offensive Player of the Year had 28 carries for 263 yards and four touchdowns. In the process, he topped 3,200 career rushing yards and became the Comets’ all-time leading rusher. He passed Mike Winger’s 1991-94 total of 3,199 yards.
