• NAME: Zane Downing
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Downing led the charge in the Comets’ 31-6 victory over Sheridan. He ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns and had a kickoff return for another score. With the win, the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship. It’s their first league title since 1984. They’ll go for the outright HHC title and an undefeated regular season Friday at Clinton Prairie.
