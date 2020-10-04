NAME: Taylor Duncan

SPORT: Boys tennis

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: No. 2 singles player Duncan helped the Wildkats win their third straight sectional title and 29th all-time. In Kokomo's 4-1 victory over Western in the semifinal round, he was a 6-2, 6-2 winner. And in Kokomo's 3-2 victory over Northwestern in the championship, he took a 6-3, 6-4 win. He owns a 12-11 season record, all at No. 2 singles.

