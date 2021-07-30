National fisherman Clay Dyer shares his story and words of inspiration to the audience at the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic at Kokomo High School on Thursday. The Hamilton, Alabama, resident fishes dozens of tournaments each year despite being born without legs, no arm on his left side and a partial arm on the right.
Dyer speaks at Kids Fishing Clinic
- TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Steel Parts Manufacturing in Tipton to permanently close
- Laird's Training expanding, building new facility on city's south side
- Gravity Trampoline expansion to include arcade, rope course, alcohol
- Worker struck by vehicle on U.S. 35
- Kokomo woman sought in connection with death of infant
- Police: Man crashes in bean field after vehicle pursuit
- Suspect sought in connection with auto theft
- Construction of new U.S. 31 bridge in Tipton Co. set to start
- City Council member resigns after suffering stroke
- Functional Devices workers' vote to unionize postponed, changed to mail-in ballots
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.