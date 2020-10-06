Eaker hits ace at Green Acres Tribune sports staff Oct 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Wendell Eaker recorded a hole-in-one while playing Monday at Green Acres. The ace came on No. 12. He used a 9-iron to knock it 132 yards. It was his fifth career hole-in-one. Michael Bean, Terry Hedrick and Randy Vannatter witnessed the shot. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hole In One Wendell Eaker Sport Ace Michael Bean Terry Hedrick Randy Vannatter Acre Green Bay Packers Championship Robert Tonyan American Football Touchdown Seattle Storm Wnba Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTipton County willing to give up an overpass to get Division Road interchangeCity removes bump-out, more adjustments may followPolice reports, Oct. 5, 2020Empty ambulances: Rural EMS providers facing severe shortage of paramedicsTrump 'looking at' intervening in Delphi pension struggleEPA installing monitors to investigate city's tainted water plumeKokomo man arrested on 10 separate warrantsFOOTBALL: No. 9 Comets whip Trojans, improve to 7-0Western's inclusive playground offers play for allPolice reports, Oct. 3, 2020 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
