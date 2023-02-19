• NAME: Jaquan East
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: East capped his Kat wrestling career with a third-place finish at 170 pounds in the IHSAA State Finals. East went 3-1 in the two-day event. In the quarterfinal round, he upset New Castle Semistate champion Kyle Harden of Cathedral. He pinned Harden in 3:15. After losing to the eventual 170 champion, Crown Point’s Cody Goodwin, East came back to beat Warren Central’s Anthony Cashman II 9-5 in the third-place match. East closed the season with a 44-3 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.