Eastern girls track tops M-G
FAIRMOUNT – Eastern’s girls track and field topped host Madison-Grant 71-55 Wednesday in the Comets’ opening meet of the season.
Eastern’s Ava Kantz was a quadruple winner. She won the 1,600 (5:55), 3,200 (12:49) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Lily Greene was a triple winner, taking the 300 hurdles and running on both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Elisabeth Bruno won the throws, taking first in shot (30 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (96-5). And Hannah Morrisett won pole vault and the 100 hurdles.
“Super proud of the girls,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “They are fighters and they want to compete. WE had some PRs at the first meet of the season. The Madison-Grant crew were good competitors and displayed great sportsmanship.”
