GREENTOWN — Eastern High School honored Josiah Price and presented him with his football jersey during Friday night’s girls-boys basketball doubleheader against Sheridan.
A 2012 Eastern graduate, Price excelled in football, basketball and track field at the school. He went on to play football at Michigan State where he set a school record for career TD catches by a tight end with 21 and twice made the All-Big Ten third team (2015 and ‘16). He spent two NFL preseasons with the Minnesota Vikings before a knee injury led to him retiring.
