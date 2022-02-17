KT logo basketball

The expected blast of winter weather conditions Thursday led to the cancellation of the Eastern-Western boys basketball game. With only one week remaining in the regular season, the schools decided against finding a makeup date.

The IU Kokomo basketball teams had their games at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College postponed. As of Thursday afternoon, IUK was hoping to find a makeup date. For both the women’s and men’s teams, it’s the regular-season finale.

For the IUK men’s team, a makeup game would serve as a final tuneup for the River States Conference tournament next week. The NAIA No. 25-ranked Cougars wrapped up the regular-season title earlier this week.

The IHSAA Carmel Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional went on as scheduled Thursday with the swim prelims.

