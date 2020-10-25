• NAME: Matthew Edison
• SPORT: Boys cross country
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Edison helped Western soar to a fifth-place finish in the New Prairie Semistate. Using a strong late push, the Panthers' No. 5 runner moved past several other runners to finish fourth for his team and 63rd overall in a time of 17:18.4. The semistate had a field of 178 runners. The Panthers' top-six team finish sends them to the State Finals for the first time.
