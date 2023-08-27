• NAME: Eli Edwards
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Edwards turned in a dominant two-way performance in the Comets' 60-31 victory over Northwestern. Offensively, Edwards completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 208 yards and three touchdowns and had four carries for 14 yards and a TD. Defensively, the end gave the Tigers fits with two tackles for loss, one sack, five QB hurries and two interceptions. He returned one of his picks for a TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.