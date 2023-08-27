EHS vs NWHS football 08.jpg

Eastern quarterback Eli Edwards throws a pass against Northwestern on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The Comets beat the Tigers 60-31.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Eli Edwards

• SPORT: Football

• SCHOOL: Eastern

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Edwards turned in a dominant two-way performance in the Comets' 60-31 victory over Northwestern. Offensively, Edwards completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 208 yards and three touchdowns and had four carries for 14 yards and a TD. Defensively, the end gave the Tigers fits with two tackles for loss, one sack, five QB hurries and two interceptions. He returned one of his picks for a TD.

React to this story:

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video