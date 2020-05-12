MUNCIE — Ishmael El-Amin will return for his senior season with the Ball State men’s basketball program, the university said in a press release on Tuesday. El-Amin had put his name in the NCAA's transfer portal this spring, but on Monday announced on his Twitter page that he was staying at Ball State.
“Going through the process of the transfer portal and getting feedback has been a learning experience, but at the end of the day Ball State is the best place for me,” El-Amin said in the BSU release. “I am happy here, excited to get back together with my teammates and grateful coach [James] Whitford had a scholarship for me to return. I am ready to finish what we started together. We have a championship-caliber team, we are as hungry as ever, and we are going to get to work.”
El-Amin was third team All-Mid-American Conference last season, averaging 13.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals for the Cardinals. His 77 made 3-pointers was the third-highest single-season total in program history.
The point guard on an 18-13 squad, El-Amin helped the Cardinals go 11-7 in the MAC and take a share of the West Division title. Ball State was the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament before the tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With El-Amin back in the fold, Ball State returns nine letterwinners to next season’s squad.
