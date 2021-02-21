Tipton GBB semistate 08.jpg

Tipton guard Ella Wolfe drives past North Judson's Adalynn Harper during the Class 2A North Semistate game on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Logansport. Wolfe scored a team-high 14 points in Tipton's 54-36 win.

NAME: Ella Wolfe

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wolfe helped Tipton beat North Judson 54-36 for its first semistate title. She scored a team-high 14 points, dished three assists and took five steals. She made 5 of 8 shots from the field and 3 of 3 free throw attempts. The Blue Devils (20-7) will face No. 1-ranked Linton-Stockton (26-1) in the Class 2A state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

