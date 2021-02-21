• NAME: Ella Wolfe
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Wolfe helped Tipton beat North Judson 54-36 for its first semistate title. She scored a team-high 14 points, dished three assists and took five steals. She made 5 of 8 shots from the field and 3 of 3 free throw attempts. The Blue Devils (20-7) will face No. 1-ranked Linton-Stockton (26-1) in the Class 2A state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.