Ellie Trine had a stomach ache on June 6 and 7. It was part of the best experience of her life.
The Trine University Thunder softball team was in the championship series of the NCAA Division III World Series, and Ellie Trine, a senior at her namesake school, could feel the magnitude of the games.
“They’re very intense and very nerve-wracking,” the former Kokomo Wildkat said. “My stomach constantly hurts, but it’s the reason that you play. It’s the most exciting times too. If you don’t play for moments like that, it’s not any fun.”
The Thunder had plenty of fun at the championships in June and lived seven intense days at Marshall, Texas, host of the championships. They lost their opening game of the Championship Finals there, then battled back to win the next four games to book a spot in the best-of-three World Series championship against Salisbury.
Again, they dropped the first game of the championship set on June 6, then beat Salisbury 6-2 on June 7 to force a decisive third game. There, the teams battled through six scoreless innings before the Thunder plated a run on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory.
“It was insane,” Trine said of the celebration upon winning the title. “I don’t know how to describe it because it’s so surreal in the moment. It’s hard to process in one instance, but we hit the walkoff hit and won the game, everybody stormed the field. It was the coolest moment I’ve ever been in as far as sports goes. That was probably the best moment of my life.”
Trine was a senior outfielder on the Thunder this season. She had an RBI sac fly in the second game of the finals against Salisbury and played a big role in the Thunder’s 46-6 championship season.
The former Wildkat standout hit .287 with 10 doubles, five triples, a homer, 24 RBI and 38 runs. She drew 20 walks and swiped nine bases without being caught once. She led the team in triples and was second in steals and runs. She also boasted a perfect fielding percentage as a center fielder this season.
After the championship season concluded, Trine was named the Cheryl L. Coons Award recipient as Trine University’s top female student-athlete of the senior class.
“I didn’t really expect it,” Trine said. “I know that our softball players had gotten it in the past and I wasn’t even thinking about it until my coach told me. He told me I won it and I didn’t even know that I was up for it. I was so surprised.”
Trine is a four-year letterwinner with the Thunder and four-year starter. She was named to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association second team this year, making her third appearance on the league’s honor squad. The Cheryl L. Coons award combines on-field and off-field work. Trine graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in aerospace engineering. She has a 3.40 GPA and was named to both the Dean’s and President’s lists in her career at Trine U. She also volunteered with the Humane Society and Special Olympics.
“Ellie has spent four years being a hard-working and quiet leader on our team,” Trine U. softball coach Don Dankelfsen said in a story on the Thunder’s website. “Her love of the game is second-to-none and she finds ways to balance both work and softball without ever missing a beat. The amount of work she does on and off the field to be with the team every day is amazing. She is a credit to both the name on the front and back of her jersey.”
Trine has graduated but isn’t done. She’s taking the NCAA option of a fifth year due to COVID wiping out the bulk of her freshman campaign so she’ll study for an MBA this coming school year and enjoy another year on the diamond.
The Thunder’s championship culminated a climb to the top during Trine’s years at the school located in Angola, in the very Northeast corner of the state. The Thunder went 30-8 in 2021 but their season ended in the conference tourney due to a COVID outbreak. In 2022 Trine went 35-13 and reached the World Series, falling to Christopher Newport University in the final series.
Those experiences helped this team’s resolve after their losses in the championship tournament.
“We lost our first game down there, our very first game, so we never felt beat though,” Trine said. “Our coaches were talking to us and were like, ‘just because we’re not taking the path we wanted, it doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.’ That’s the mindset the whole time. We just kept believing we could do it because we’d been there before.
“I think we had a lot more fight. I think the first game was a wakeup call: You’re not going to come in here and walk all over everyone. They’re the best teams in the country. I don’t want to say we played harder, because we played hard all season, but we had nothing left to lose so we gave it everything that was left.”
Trine said the Thunder’s large squad, with underclassmen and transfers adding to the depth, trusted one another and worked well this season to capture the program’s first national championship.
When she signed with Trine, she wanted to experience big games but hadn’t dreamed this big.
“I never imagined that we’d win a national championship,” Trine said. “I expected to win conference championships every year and I expected to make runs in the tournament, but I never expected to win the whole thing. To get back to the championship game two times in a row, I never would have thought that.”
Better yet, she experienced the title run with younger sister Karley Trine, a freshman outfielder on the Thunder.
“She didn’t want to go to Trine. She didn’t think she’d like it there, she thought it’d be too small there for her and she said she didn’t want to look like she was following me to school,” Trine said of her sister. “But she absolutely loves it there. She loves the atmosphere of the school and loves being on the team. I love playing with her. Now I’m getting two years in college [to play together] and it’s really fun.”
Trine’s own decision to go to her namesake school came late in the process. She wanted an engineering school and she wanted an opportunity to play.
“I think it was the best decision I could have made,” she said. “As a senior I was always the last kid on my travel team that wasn’t committed yet. I was up in the air with a lot of different decisions. It was a very last-minute decision that I made but I’m very happy that that’s what I chose because we’ve been really successful and I’ve had a really fun time.”
