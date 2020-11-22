• NAME: Aijia Elliott
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Elliott helped Kokomo beat Lewis Cass and Carroll for a 2-0 start to the season. First, the 6-foot post recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists in her high school debut, helping the Kats rally past Cass for a 46-43 victory in OT. Next, she had 11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in the Kats' 56-48 victory over Carroll.
