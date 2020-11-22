KHS vs Cass GBB 11.jpg

Kokomo post Aijia Elliott puts up a shot during the Kats' game against Cass on Friday, Nov. 20, at Memorial Gym. Elliott scored a team-high 17 points to help the Kats beat the Kings 46-43 in overtime.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Aijia Elliott

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Freshman

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Elliott helped Kokomo beat Lewis Cass and Carroll for a 2-0 start to the season. First, the 6-foot post recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists in her high school debut, helping the Kats rally past Cass for a 46-43 victory in OT. Next, she had 11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in the Kats' 56-48 victory over Carroll.

