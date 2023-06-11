Kokomo BobKats guard Larry Plummer glides in for a shot against St. Louis Griffins in Game 3 of their best-of-three series Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Memorial Gym. St. Louis edged Kokomo 91-89 for the Midwest Conference title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats’ Jarion Henry puts up a shot against the St. Louis Griffins in Game 3 on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Henry had 12 points.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
End of the road: BobKats fall to Griffins in hotly contested Game 3
BRETT BOWMAN
For the Kokomo Tribune
Sunday afternoon’s TBL Midwest Conference decisive Game 3 at Memorial Gym was akin to good, old-fashioned Indiana High School basketball and mid-1980s NBA playoffs as the Kokomo BobKats and the St. Louis Griffins exchanged blows for 48 minutes in an early-June barnburner.
When the dust settled, St. Louis used some aggressive, stingy defense late in the game to nip the host Bobkats, 91-89. The victory sends the Griffins to the playoffs’ final four. They’ll play either Albany or Newfoundland.
PHOTOS: Bobkats season ends to the Griffins
The Griffins held the BobKats without a field goal for the final 8:08. Kokomo’s only points during that game-deciding stretch came on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the charity strip.
Derek Hawthorne canned the final field goal for Kokomo on an impressive driving layup to put Kokomo up 81-76. The Griffins’ NiSean Rigmaiden then reeled off five straight points on a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to knot the score at 81. Timmy Goodwin gave the visitors their first lead since 10:01 remained in the first quarter with a drive to the hoop.
Kokomo managed to knot the score at 89 when Hawthorne canned a pair of free throws with 54 seconds remaining. Rigmaiden then benefitted from a questionable call on a contested 3-pointer as Larry Plummer was whistled for the foul, sending Rigmaiden to the line. He missed the second of three freebies, giving Kokomo one last desperate chance.
With just a second left, Hawthorne’s three-quarter court shot hit the rim as the final horn sounded.
“It’s hard playoff basketball,” said Tremont Moore before Sunday’s deciding game. “We are all about taking care of business. We want to have fun, but we also know we have a job we have to do.”
Kokomo had beaten St. Louis 116-108 Saturday to knot the series at 1-1 and force Sunday’s decisive game.
The series was a very spirited one as twice Saturday night both teams had to be separated as the teams headed to their respective locker rooms both at the half and following the game. Following another heated contest security and team officials had to separate the squads once again following the final horn.
In the early going Sunday it appeared Kokomo was on track to move to the next round behind Hawthorne and Moore as the duo combined for 13 first-quarter points to pace the Kats to a 26-19 advantage after a quarter.
Kokomo kept its foot on the throttle in the second quarter, bolting to its biggest lead (41-26) when Moore scored with 5:22 remaining in the first half. St. Louis used a 15-7 run to close out the quarter to make it 48-41 at the half.
Following a pair of free throws by Jarion Henry and a hoop inside by Johnny Griffin Jr., Kokomo once again pushed its lead to double digits (62-51) with 5:28 remaining in the third stanza. The Griffins refused to go away, however, reeling off 14 of the next 22 points to narrow the gap to 72-65 heading into the final eight minutes.
Hawthorne led Kokomo’s scoring with 25 points. Moore finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of follow-up dunks that brought the crowd to its feet. T.J. Henderson and Henry each had 12 points while Plummer finished with 11 points.
Rigmaiden led St. Louis with 19 points and six rebounds. Goodwin tallied 18 points and collected nine caroms while University of Indianapolis product Marcus Latham tallied 13 points.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Saturday night Kokomo used a balanced scoring effort that saw five players score in double figures to stave off elimination, topping St. Louis 116-108.
Hawthorne led the way with 22 points while Devin Harris was a spark off the bench, tallying 21 points on a myriad of impressive drives to the hoop and pull-up jumpers. Henderson notched 20, including an impressive 6 of 9 beyond the 3-point arc. Moore had 18 points and nine rebounds and Plummer had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Edward Oliver-Hampton had eight points and eight rebounds and Griffin seven points and seven boards.
Former BobKat Corey Boyd was a beast down low for the Griffins, notching 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Rigmaiden also tickled the nets for 21 points. Bob Young, Goodwin and Dallas Johnson each had 13 points while Latham also hit double figures with 11 points.
