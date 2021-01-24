NAME: Braydon Erb

SPORT: Wrestling

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Erb went 3-0 at heavyweight in Western's duals against South Dearborn, Carroll of Allen County and Richmond. The 2020 state qualifier recorded two pins and a decision in pushing his season record to 22-0. The highlight of the day came when Erb faced the state's top-ranked heavyweight, Carroll's Reeve Muncie. Erb entered that match ranked second in the state and won the 1 vs. 2 showdown 3-1 over the Carroll heavyweight.

