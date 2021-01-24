• NAME: Braydon Erb
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Erb went 3-0 at heavyweight in Western's duals against South Dearborn, Carroll of Allen County and Richmond. The 2020 state qualifier recorded two pins and a decision in pushing his season record to 22-0. The highlight of the day came when Erb faced the state's top-ranked heavyweight, Carroll's Reeve Muncie. Erb entered that match ranked second in the state and won the 1 vs. 2 showdown 3-1 over the Carroll heavyweight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.