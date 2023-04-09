• NAME: Brynley Erb
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Erb helped Western take three wins to continue its unbeaten start. She went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBI and a run in a 6-1 victory over Logan and went 5 for 7 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs in a doubleheader sweep of Tipton. For the season, she leads the 5-0 Panthers in batting average (.688), home runs (four) and RBI (15).
