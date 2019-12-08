• NAME: Braydon Erb
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Erb posted a 6-0 record with five pins at heavyweight in the Panthers’ first week of action. He is new to the weight class after wrestling at 220 the last two seasons. His most impressive victory came in a 9-4 decision against Harrison’s William Crider, who is the state’s No. 3-ranked heavyweight after placing fourth in the State Finals last season. A two-sport standout, the Indiana Football Coaches Association named Erb to its Class 4A junior-and-under all-state team for the second straight season.
• NAME: Easton Good
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good led the way as the Kings won the Cass County Tournament title for the first time. In a 69-38 victory over Caston in the opening round, the 2019 KT All-Area player had 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists. And in a 52-45 victory over Logansport in the final, he had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists. He was named the tournament’s MVP. A three-sport standout, he is a Miami of Ohio baseball recruit.
