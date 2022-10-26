In this Jan. 31, 2010, file photo, Colby Crapo, left, leads Carl Schubitzke over a jump during a heat to determine placement in the snowmobile snocross final at the Winter X Games at Buttermilk Mountain outside Aspen, Colo. ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.