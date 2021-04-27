LOUISVILLE — The field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is set as 20 horses will attempt the 1 1/4-mile route under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, with each of these 3-year-olds hoping to leave with the garland of roses.
Essential Quality, reigning 2-year-old Eclipse Champion and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, was named the morning-line favorite at odds of 2-1. Trained by Brad Cox for owner Godolphin and piloted by jockey Luis Saez, Essential Quality drew post 14 at Tuesday’s pill pull.
“It got a little nerve-wracking with both horses still to go and the rail still being out there,” said Cox, who avoided the dreaded No. 1 post. “I think it’ll be a good spot. He’s got good tactical speed that he’ll be able to get into a good position from there.”
Essential Quality is one of two starters Louisville native Cox will send out in his first Kentucky Derby. Cox also trains Mandaloun, who won the Risen Star at Fair Grounds Racecourse in February, but finished a disappointing sixth a month later in the Louisiana Derby.
Mandaloun was rated at odds of 15-1 and will break from gate 7 under jockey Florent Geroux.
“It ended up working out very well drawing post seven,” Cox said. “He’s a horse that, like Essential Quality, has a tactical advantage and can put himself where he needs to be.”
Second choice in the field, at odds of 5-1, is John Sadler’s Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World. The son of Candy Ride is undefeated in three starts and will leave from gate 15 under the guidance of jockey Joel Rosario. Post 15 produced last year’s Kentucky Derby winner, Authentic.
“It’s a good post and we’re happy with it,” Sadler said.
Two of trainer Todd Pletcher’s four Kentucky Derby starters will bookend the field: Known Agenda in post one and Bourbonic in post 20.
“It certainly wasn’t the one we were hoping for, but I’ve often said ‘Sometimes you get bad trips from good posts and good trips from bad posts,’ so hopefully with the new starting gate that will make a little bit of a difference. But no question about it, it’s not what we wanted,” Pletcher said.
Florida Derby winner Known Agenda, owned by St. Elias Stable, was rated at odds of 6-1, which may float up once the bettors realize post 1 has not produced a Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. has the mount.
The Calumet Farm-owned Bourbonic won the Wood Memorial by a head over stablemate Dynamic One. Bourbonic retains jockey Kendrick Carmouche and will break from gate 20, while Dynamic One will leave post 11 under jockey Jose Ortiz.
Pletcher’s remaining starter is 50-1 long-shot Sainthood, which will break from gate five. Runner-up in the Jeff Ruby Steaks in March, Sainthood’s only win in three career starts was a nose victory in a $60,000 maiden race in February.
