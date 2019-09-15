Eurit is co-Athlete of the Week

CO-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lewis Cass fullback Gabe Eurit celebrates as he runs toward the end zone for one of his two touchdowns in the Kings' 28-7 victory over Tipton on Friday.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Gabe Eurit

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Lewis Cass

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Eurit led the way as No. 3-ranked Cass beat No. 8 Tipton 28-7 in a clash of Class 2A top-10 teams to open Hoosier Conference East Division play. The King fullback ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Through four games, 2018 KT All-Area player has 520 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Cass is 4-0 for the first time since 2006.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you