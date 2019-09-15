Eurit is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Gabe Eurit
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Eurit led the way as No. 3-ranked Cass beat No. 8 Tipton 28-7 in a clash of Class 2A top-10 teams to open Hoosier Conference East Division play. The King fullback ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Through four games, 2018 KT All-Area player has 520 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Cass is 4-0 for the first time since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.