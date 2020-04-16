EVANSVILLE — Evansville men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter on Thursday announced a signing class of freshman Trey Hall and transfers Jax Levitch and Emmette Page.
“They each possess excellent skill, offensive and defensive versatility and a much-appreciated team-first attitude,” Lickliter said in a press release.
Hall is a 6-foot-7 power forward out of Willimantic, Connecticut. Most recently, Hall played at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, where he averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Levitch is a Louisville native who joins Evansville as a graduate transfer. Most recently, he played at UNC Asheville. He began his college career at Purdue Fort Wayne where he started all 33 games as a sophomore in 2017-18.
Page joins the Purple Aces from Northeast Community College in Nebraska. As a sophomore during the 2019-20 season, Page led the Hawks with 21.9 points per game. He shot 45% from the field and 84.6% from the free throw line. The 6-2 guard from Crystal, Minnesota, averaged 15.7 ppg in his freshman season at Northeast.
