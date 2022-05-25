EVANSVILLE — Evansville has hired David Ragland as its men’s basketball coach, the school said Tuesday.
Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter, who was fired earlier this month after going 15-53 in 2 1/2 seasons.
Ragland spent last season as an assistant at Butler under LaVall Jordan. New Bulldogs coach Thad Matta had planned to keep Ragland on his staff.
Over a nearly two-decade career, Ragland has worked as an assistant coach at several schools including Valparaiso and Indiana State in addition to Butler.
An Evansville native, Ragland played at Evansville Harrison High School. He went on to play at Missouri Southern State College for two seasons and the University of Sothern Indiana for two seasons.
“It is a dream come true to return home,” Ragland said in a statement. “Evansville is such a special place for my family and myself and the opportunity to come back to where it all started means the world. Growing up in the city, I understand what the Purple Aces program means to the community. From day one, I will work to establish a program that the entire University of Evansville campus community and the city of Evansville will be proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.