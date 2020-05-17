University of Evansville basketball standout DeAndre Williams announced Friday he is transferring to Memphis.
The 6-foot-9 player also considered Arkansas, Baylor and Kentucky. He cited a connection with coach Penny Hardaway as the reason for picking Memphis. Hardaway is a former longtime NBA player.
“Out of all the coaches, he got close and personal with me,” Williams told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. “I felt that relationship throughout the whole process. He didn’t have any assistant coaches calling me, he was hands on and just him. That kind of stuck with me a lot and plus he’s a Hall of Famer. I feel like I can get developed real good with him and his staff and I just feel like it’s the perfect fit for me.”
Williams, who simultaneously entered the NCAA transfer portal and the NBA Draft last month, will be 23 years old for the upcoming season. He sat out a year following high school and then attended a prep school before landing at Evansville.
Williams was Evansville's best player. The Aces went 9-9 when he played and 0-14 when he didn't. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 64.8%. He posted the program's first 20-point, 15-rebound, five-assist game since 1994.
Evansville is picking up the pieces following a rough 2019-20 season. The Aces upset No. 1 Kentucky in November, but coach Walter McCarty later was fired after being investigated for alleged conduct that violated Title IX. The Aces went 0-6 under interim coach Bernie Seltzer before hiring former Butler and Iowa coach Todd Lickliter. The Aces finished 9-23 overall and 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
