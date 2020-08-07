Former Purdue basketball player Nojel Eastern is transferring to Howard University. He announced his decision Thursday in social media posts.
The 6-foot-7 guard/wing and defensive ace has one season of eligibility remaining. He will have to sit out the 2020-21 season as a transfer unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA.
Eastern entered the transfer portal in May and quickly announced his intent to transfer to Michigan. But in June, he said in social media posts that he was not admitted to Michigan because many of his credits did not transfer. He re-entered the transfer.
Howard University is a private university in Washington, D.C., and one of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities. Howard plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Eastern had a solid sophomore season in 2018-19, helping the Boilers reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 assists per game and shot 49.5% from the field. But his play took a dip last season when he averaged only 4.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and shot 42%.
Howard struggled to a 4-29 record in 2019-20, but the Bison recently picked up a 2020 commitment from five-star prospect Makur Maker.
