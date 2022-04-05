Former Purdue men’s basketball coach Lee Rose, who led the Boilermakers to their last Final Four appearance, died Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
UNC Charlotte said Rose, 85, died Tuesday in Charlotte. The school did not provide a cause of death.
A native of Irvine, Kentucky, Rose spent two seasons at Purdue and compiled a 50-18 record (24-12 in Big Ten). In the 1978-79 season, Purdue knocked off Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team during the regular season and finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten. Purdue went to the NIT and took second place.
The next season, Purdue placed third in the Big Ten, but received a bid to the expanded NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four where it lost to UCLA in Indianapolis. Purdue beat Iowa in the third-place game.
Rose left Purdue for South Florida. Gene Keady replaced Rose as Purdue’s coach.
Before Purdue, Rose led UNC Charlotte to the 1977 Final Four.
