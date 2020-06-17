Former Purdue men’s basketball player Nojel Eastern is looking for a new landing spot.
Eastern announced last month he was transferring to Michigan. But on Tuesday, he posted on his Twitter page that he was not admitted into the university.
“I was extremely excited and grateful for [coach Juwan Howard] taking a chance on me,” Eastern wrote. “But, I was not admitted to the university because of many credits that weren’t transferable because of my major. That is the only reason I was not accepted. I say this to say I will be reopening my recruitment process as a transfer.”
According to Purdue’s athletics website, Eastern was majoring in selling and sales management.
Eastern played three years at Purdue and has one year of eligibility remaining. Unless he receives a waiver, he will have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules.
Eastern had a solid sophomore year in 2018-19 when he averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for an Elite Eight squad. But the 6-foot-7 guard/forward followed with an up-and-down 2019-20 season. He played in all 31 games, drawing 27 starts, led the Boilers in assists and steals and was a repeat selection to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team. But he scored only 4.9 points per game and shot 42% from the field and 48.5% from the free throw line. He did not make a 3-pointer.
Following the season, Eastern entered his name into the NBA draft before announcing his decision to transfer.
